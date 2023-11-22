BLAINE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you live in East Tennessee and you’re still looking for a Thanksgiving meal, a family-owned restaurant in Grainger County has you covered.

Instead of frying up their famous cheeseburgers or whipping up one of their signature milkshakes, the Little Dipper will be opening its doors to the community for Thanksgiving meals, serving everything from turkey and stuffing to dessert pies.

What originally started as a family tradition for Mary Mincey and her sister Angel is now carrying over to their family-ran business.

“Our mom and dad always did this type of thing around Thanksgiving where they would invite everybody in the neighborhood,” Mincey said. “My mom was famous for going around, dragging people into the house. So, we wanted to kind of carry on that tradition.”

Mincey said that with her parents now gone and her son serving in the Army, she and her sister feel an obligation to their customers.

“For us, it’s really important because this is our family now,” Mincey said. “We see some of these people daily and we love them like they’re family.”

So much so that they are offering a holiday helping hand for those who don’t have family gatherings to attend.

“We did it for us because it is a blessing to us to be able to do that,” Mincey said. “So if it’s helping someone else, that’s great.”

A staple in Blaine for years, Mincey emphasized that their love for the community as well as their work family is what makes the Little Dipper so special.

“I love everyone here. All the workers are great, they pitch in, they do what they got to do and I’m very proud of them and I’m proud of the Little Dipper,” Mincey said. “We’ve come a long way in our seven years.”

Those interested in stopping by can do so between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.