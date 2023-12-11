RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted for questioning in a Grainger County homicide investigation “may be armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to be on the lookout for a 21-year-old Dilan McFall, who is wanted in for questioning in a homicide case. Citizens should dial 911 or Grainger County E911 at 865-828-3337 if you seen.

The public is advised not to approach McFall, as he may be armed and dangerous.

He is described as standing 5’9″, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with a Tennessee tag 214BJTF.