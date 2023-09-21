KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman has been indicted in connection to a fire that took place in July in Grainger County.

Brandy M. Morgan, 41, was indicted on Sept. 1 by the Grainger County Grand Jury following a joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office.

She is facing one count of Arson, one count of Reckless Burning, and one count of Vandalism over $10,000.

The fire took place on July 1, 2023, in the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road in Rutledge. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. According to the TBI, Morgan was identified as the person responsible for starting the fire.

July 2023: Rutledge Fire Department responded to the report of a camper fire in Cardinal Cove. (Photo via Rutledge VFD)

Morgan turned herself in on Sept. 21. She has been booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $20,000 bond.