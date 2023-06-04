A file photo of a TWRA boat on patrol at Norris Lake in 2021. (Photo: WATE)

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died after a boating collision on Norris Lake Sunday afternoon, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says.

The crash happened near Black Fox Access Area in Grainger County around 5:20 p.m., TWRA says. According to a release from the agency, the crash involved a personal watercraft that collided with another boat.

TWRA said the male operator of the personal watercraft died at the scene. His body was taken for forensic analysis.

The crash is being investigated by TWRA, per the release. TWRA said the victim’s name is being withheld until Monday out of respect for his family.