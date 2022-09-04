BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn.

Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.

According to Bean Station Police, one man went into his vehicle while another man was attempting to assault him.

Bean Station Police said the man inside of the vehicle stabbed the assailant with a knife.

The man, who was injured, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Bean Station Police spoke with witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

