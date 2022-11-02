KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A federal lawsuit, which accused Grainger County corrections officers of forcing female inmates to perform ‘sex shows’, has ended after a settlement was reached.

Attorneys of both parties filed a joint motion to dismiss the case on Oct. 5 as a settlement had been reached. Court documents show the case was closed on Oct. 26.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawsuit filed in April 2022 by two former inmates had asked the court to award damages of $15.5 million and court costs.

The suit accused multiple correctional officers of oppression, sexual abuse, coercion, and intimidation by allegedly forcing female inmates at the Grainger County Jail to strip naked and participate in forced-sex acts.

It also alleged the Grainger County Sheriff or jail administrators failed to investigate complaints about the abusive behavior. The lawsuit asserted that the shows were, “hardly a secret in the jail.”

The jail’s intercom system was reportedly used to make inappropriate comments about the female inmates, the lawsuit stated.

Grainger County Sheriff’s Office detectives visited the jail in late April 2021 and spoke with the plaintiffs separately about an investigation concerning one of the corrections officers, who was fired days later.