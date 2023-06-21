KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man dead Tuesday after falling from a fishing boat into the Holston River in Grainger County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the incident took place on Tuesday, June 20, downstream of Smoky Island near 147 Mary Lane in Rutledge.

Robert Skipper Cogan, 75, of Indian Land, S.C., reportedly fell overboard from a drift boat while on a guided trout fishing trip with another fisherman. The TWRA said the fishing guide was able to pull Cogan to the shore and start CPR. He continued CPR until Grainger County EMS arrived and took over.

EMS was unable to revive Cogan and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken for an autopsy. The TWRA added that the incident remains under investigation.

This is the 14th boating accident in Tennessee this year.