RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured in a car crash on Rutledge Pike near Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Ramon Reyes, 24, of Rutledge was driving north on U.S. 11 West when his car ran out of the lane into the right side of the roadway. According to the THP report, Reyes attempted to correct his vehicle and crossed over to the centerline into the south lane.

Reyes was reported to have hit a Ford E550 driven by Jesse Clark, 23, of Knoxville, who traveling south on U.S. 11 West on the left side of the vehicle. Clark was able to stop in the south lane.

Reyes continued north in the south lane and hit a Honda Pilot driven by Zach Hatch, 30, of Rutledge.

THP report stated that Hatch left the roadway and overturned into an uncontrolled stop on the west side of the road. The report also said that Reyes came to an uncontrolled stop on the north shoulder of the road.

Reyes and Hatch were taken to Grainger EMS with non-life threatening injuries, according to THP. Clark was reported to have no injuries.