Grainger County officials confirm drowning at Cherokee Lake

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grainger County authorities recovered a drowning victim on Monday after a man went missing while swimming at Cherokee Lake on Sunday.
Authorities in Grainger County recovered the body of Victor Baltzor Perez, 20, just after 9 a.m. Monday. Perez was reported missing on Sunday.
Dispatch responded to a report of someone going underwater while swimming and not resurfacing at the Olen Marshall Lake Access just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses reported two brothers were swimming when one went under and failed to resurface.
Recovery operations began and continued until 8:30 p.m. The search was resumed at 8 a.m. Monday.
