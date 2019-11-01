Grains & Grits Festival returns to Townsend this weekend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – People in Townsend are getting ready to celebrate southern food and spirits this weekend at the annual Grains and Grits Festival.

The festival brings together all 26 distilleries that make up the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

There will also be live music. It’s all happening tomorrow at 6 p.m., at the Townsend Visitors Center located along Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $75, which includes admission, live entertainment, whiskey and food tastings. This is a 21 and up event.’

Visit grainsandgritsfest.com for more information.