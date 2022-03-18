KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary musician James Taylor will take the stage at Thompson-Boling Arena on June 22.

The singer-songwriter has won multiple Grammy Awards and earned his spot into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The recipient of several gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards also saw his Greatest Hits album outsell 10 million copies.

Since the release of his eponymous, debut album in 1968, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, according to his biography published on the official James Taylor website.

Taylor received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 and a year later was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor, according to a release. His most recent Grammy Award in 2021 marked the first time an artist had a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades, according to his biography.

His most notable songs include the following: “Fire and Rain,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Shower the People,” “Walking Man,” “Copperline” and “Never Die Young.”

Ticket sales will launch on ticketmaster.com on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.