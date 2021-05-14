Grand Ole Opry through the years

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 03: The Oak Ridge Boys performs at The Grand Ole Opry on June 3, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Schmidt Relations)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A star-studded lineup will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry to an audience that hasn’t been seen in more than a year.

The Grand Ole Opry will open its performances to full-capacity Friday, May 14.

The Opry has invited back The Oak Ridge Boys, Lorrie Morgan, Charles Esten, Riders in the Sky and more for the much anticipated night.

For 95 years, musicians, bands, comedians and more have been performing in front of live audiences. With the help of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, we look back at some memories at the Opry.

The Ryman Auditorium (Grand Ole Opry House) in Nashville, Tennessee, northeast side view. Circa 1970. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

The Grand Ole Opry House (Ryman Auditorium), Nashville, Tennessee. June 1967. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

The Grand Ole Opry House (Ryman Auditorium), Nashville, Tennessee. June 1971. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

Ryman Auditorium, exterior view, back. Shows a number of cars parked behind the building and a sign for WSM Grand Ole Opry Tours. 1972. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

Grand Ole Opry cast on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The sign in the back reads “WSM Home of Grand Ole Opry.” A sign advertising the National Life and Accident Insurance Company also hangs behind the stage. 1965. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

WSM Grand Ole Opry performance on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. September 1969. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

WSM Grand Ole Opry performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Performing on stage are Roy Acuff and the Smoky Mountain Boys. September 1969. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

WSM Grand Ole Opry performance on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. September 1969. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff performing at the Grand Ole Opry. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

Grand Ole Opry act Lonzo and Oscar. The duo of Lonzo & Oscar ranked as the Grand Ole Opry’s premier musical comedy team for a quarter century, performing both parodies of current hits & original humorous songs. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

Johnnie and Jack of the “Johnnie and Jack Show” on the Grand Ole Opry. At left is Johnnie Wright; at right is Jack Anglin. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

Minnie Pearl, Red Foley and Rod Brasfield performing on stage at WSM’s Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives

The opening at full-capacity comes on the heels of the announcement from Nashville’s Mayor lifting some COVID-19 restrictions. The Opry will still ask all guests to wear masks as well as the staff and continue enhanced cleaning practices.