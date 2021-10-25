KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s first-ever food hall is ready to open its doors after several delays, featuring 11 unique eateries spanning an entire city block.

Marble City Market will officially open to the public on Friday, Nov. 7 at 333 W. Depot Avenue. Located in the Old City area of Downtown Knoxville, the 15,000-square-foot food hall will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

Full list of food vendors:

Corner’s Pizza

The Donut Theory

Myrtle’s Bakehouse

Gekko Poke & Ramen

Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ

Frank and George’s Bar

Paysan Sandwich Shop

Penne For Your Thoughts

Seoul Brothers

Smash Knoxville

Fantail Fish and Frites

It is also the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID environment. According to its website, the market features enhanced ventilation, integrated online ordering and contactless pay systems.

The Marble City Market could be soon be joined by another food hall concept. South Knoxville’s historic Kern’s Bakery is undergoing redevelopment that will include a food hall and event venues.