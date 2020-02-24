Grandmother of missing Evelyn Boswell extradited to Tennessee from N.C.

by: Bianca Marais

Posted: / Updated:

(via Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, N.C.)

(WJHL) — Angela Boswell, 42, the grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell is being extradited back to Tennessee from North Carolina after being arrested Friday.

Deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office found a gray BMW that was reported stolen and was the subject of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

Both Boswell and William McCloud, her boyfriend, were charged with possession of stolen property.

Boswell was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant for violation of probation.

The couple appeared in court in Wilkes County, North Carolina Monday morning.

Wilkes County Public Information Officer Logan G. Kerr told News Channel 11 Monday afternoon that Boswell has been released from jail in North Carolina and is being extradited back to Tennessee.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story.

