KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As schools begin to start, Knoxville-Knox County Committee’s Office is asking for people to help donate supplies to children who need them.

The Grandparents as Parents program is hosting a back-to-school supply drive through the end of August. The program plans to have new backpacks filled with crayons, glue sticks, notebooks and other supplies for the children before the new school year starts.

The Grandparents as Parents or GAP program helps address the needs of grandparents and family caregivers raising children whose parents are unable to care for them.

“These kids are going to be able, they’re gonna have a backpack full of supplies. It’s gonna be exactly what’s on their teacher’s list and we’re also gonna do some of the bonus material that teachers ask for, like paper towels, zip lock bags,” said Tracy Van De Vate, with the Office on Aging.

There are two drop-off locations: the Ross Building on Western Avenue and the O’Connor Senior Center on Winona Street.

The program offers several different programs, support meetings, resources and referrals for families on their caregiving journey. To learn more about the program, click here.