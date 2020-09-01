Grant Brace, Univ. of the Cumberlands wrestler and East TN native, has died

Williamsburg, Ky. (WATE) – Grant Brace, a wrestler at the University of The Cumberlands and an East Tennessee native, has died.

The University of the Cumberland confirmed Brace passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 31. He was 20 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of Grant Brace,” University of the Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum said. “Grant’s life was cut far too short, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. I ask the entire Cumberlands family to join me in praying for Grant’s family and friends.”

The Whitley County coroner’s office is in the very early stages of its review, but there is no indication at this time to suspect that Brace’s death was related to anything other than natural causes.

Brace previously attended Alcoa High School in Blount County. The junior began wrestling for the university in fall 2018 and was majoring in business administration.

Brace was a featured varsity wrestler on the men’s team, tallying three falls in his career, including a pin in the 2018 Patriot Open. His last win was a 13-5 major decision in the match with Keiser University.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of Grant,” Cumberlands athletic director Chris Kraftick said. “He has brought high character and integrity to the Patriots family over the past two years and has always been part of our OneBigTeam. The entire athletic department is devastated by this news, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, teammates, and friends.”

Additional details of Brace’s death are unavailable at this time and are being investigated by local officials with the Williamsburg Police Department and the coroner’s office. The university asks that the campus community help to maintain a sense of privacy for the family.

Classes at the main campus were canceled Tuesday.

