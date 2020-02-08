Grant to help connect homes, businesses to high-speed internet

(WATE) — On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development presented more than $2 million to Appalachian Electric Cooperative.
The grant will help connect 2,500 homes and businesses in Grainger and Jefferson counties to high-speed internet.
Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts called the grant “a great win for residents.”
Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd said the higher internet speed was great for rural America.
