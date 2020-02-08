Live Now
Grant to help connect homes, businesses to high-speed internet

(WATE) — On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development presented more than $2 million to Appalachian Electric Cooperative.

The grant will help connect 2,500 homes and businesses in Grainger and Jefferson counties to high-speed internet.

Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts called the grant “a great win for residents.”

Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd said the higher internet speed was great for rural America.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make our state the number one place in the Southeast for high-quality jobs.

