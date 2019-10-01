Grass would be greener on the other side of record heat, dry conditions for East TN turf farmers

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The record heat and dry conditions, creating some challenges for East Tennessee farmers, specifically turf farmers, as they harvest sod.

Robert Hamby, owner of Litz Farms, says this fall has been awful on his turf farm, “There’s not a better way to put it then that. Hot and dry, we went in even through July having adequate rain.”

To keep everything alive and green, they’ve been watering the sod nearly every other day since the summer.

“Most of my customers are kind of surprised it looks as good as it does. To me it could be a little bit better,” said Hamby.

Hamby says getting the ground to hold the moisture has been a challenge, “Wind on top of that, it takes all the moisture out of the ground.”

There are challenges, more recently, for farmers at Litz Farms now that they’re harvesting the sod.

“Because we dump a lot of water on it all at once, so right after I irrigate, it becomes a challenge because I’m going through mud. I’m trying to cut through mud. Then two days later I’m dealing with dust and dry dirt that’s really hard ground and getting those knife blades to come in to pick that sod makes it even harder on them,” explained Hamby.

This weather is creating problems for next year’s crops.

“They say September, September, September is the time to seed. Well, because it’s been so hot and dry, I keep pushing my seeding date back. I’m looking at, I’m going to seed a little bit this week, but I’m probably looking at trying to be done seeding by the end of October or even in the middle of November this year,” said Hamby.

Rain would make things a lot easier on Litz Farms because they’re trying to grow grass, keep grass alive and keep enough moisture in the ground to harvest.

“We’ve been doing a rain dance everyday,” added Hamby.