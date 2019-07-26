Grassy Creek Development already developing optimism among local businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Antonio and Sonya Kyle set this weekend to be their soft opening of Smash Mouth Barbecue, a business they hope to officially open by August 1.

Antonio, the Chef, specializes in wings, ribs, and pulled pork. Sonya said her specialty is being the “dessert queen.” The two hope their gifts in the kitchen and their proximity to a new development in Northwest Knoxville helps their business succeed.

“I’ve gained 30 pounds. My husband is an excellent chef. We get catering requests a lot, even before we got the building and got opened. He started out small, in a parking lot on Western Avenue,” she said.

In walking distance to their restaurant sits the future Grassy Creek Development, which promises more than a dozen new businesses, including a Food City grocery store, more restaurants and retail.

The Kyles see the location, at the corner of Schaad Road and Oak Ridge Highway, as a win for developers and a win for Smash Mouth Barbecue.

“In development, you have contractors coming in. You’ll have workers coming in, new people coming in just to see what’s going on. Once we finish our banners and advertise, it’s going to just catch their eyes, so the traffic is just going to be great for what we’re trying to attract,” Sonya said.

Grassy Creek Development plans to hire 200 construction workers for a projected four years of construction.