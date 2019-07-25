Great Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies set for Thursday night

The 38th annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Thursday night.

Duke football coach David Cutcliffe will be back on Rocky Top to serve as the guest speaker.

You can’t talk Peyton Manning’s college days without talking Cutcliffe saying the two remain great friends to this day.

“When my wife sees his name pop up on my phone she leaves, she knows it’s gonna be an hour to an hour and a half,” Cutcliffe said. “I talk to no one else hardly on the phone and it’s just something that it’s always been there.”

Doors open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.