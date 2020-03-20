Great Smokies Flea Market announces temporary closure after this weekend

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s most visited flea market will close for one week following this weekend’s event.
Great Smokies Flea Market Market Manager Ronnie West says they will not hold the event scheduled for March 27-29. The market will be open Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22 from 8 to 5 p.m. and plans to reopen on Friday, April 3.
According to the flea market website, Great Smokies Flea Market was first held in 1990 and enjoys a yearly average of 15,000 shoppers per weekend. The 200,000 square-foot market is located at 220 W. Dumplin Valley Road in Kodak and his held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
