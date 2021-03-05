Great Smoky Mountains National Park removing trees along Spur on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Travel along Highway 321 between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, also known as the Spur, will be temporarily down to one lane in spots as park officials remove trees along the busy roadway.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will begin the work at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, and continue through noon Friday, March 12. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.

Crews will begin operations on the northbound lanes and progress to the southbound section later in the week. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Information on park road closures can be found online at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.