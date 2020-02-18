Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeking volunteers for Clingmans Dome info center

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is again recruiting volunteers to provide visitor information at Clingmans Dome starting in April.

Volunteers will work alongside Great Smoky Mountains Association employees. Each volunteer is asked to work one, four-hour shift per week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 through Nov. 30.

The Clingmans Dome information center is seeking volunteers to provide visitor information during the tourist season. Photo provided by Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The information center, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, originally served as a comfort station but was converted into a seasonal information center in 2010. The center also includes a bookstore area offering visitors the opportunity to purchase guides and maps, outdoor apparel and more.

Clingmans Dome, at 6,643 feet above sea level, is the highest point in the state of Tennessee, and the highest point along the 2,192-mile Appalachian Trail. The center sits about 350 feet below the summit providing a unique opportunity for park volunteers to assist in educating visitors about high-elevation, spruce-fir forests, while also providing recreational, trip planning, and directional information.

New volunteers are needed every day except Tuesdays and Thursdays. New volunteers must attend an orientation session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, to help learn more about the Clingmans Dome area.

At each training session, guest speakers will share biological and historical information about high-elevation forests and Clingmans Dome. The training will be held at the Oconaluftee Administration Building near Cherokee, North Carolina. Volunteers should bring a bag lunch.

To sign up for this volunteer program or receive more information, call park ranger Florie Takaki at 828-497-1906 or by email at florie_takaki@nps.gov.

