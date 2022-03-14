KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks volunteers to assist the Visitor and Resource Protection rangers.

Assistance is needed to provide roadside assistance, manage traffic and provide visitor information on park roadways. Volunteers will drive a courtesy vehicle with tools and battery chargers to assist visitors with services such as jump-starting dead batteries or unlocking vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Photo courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Volunteers are required to work 32 hours per week in teams of two. One of the members must have prior law enforcement experience to allow better recognition of situations extreme enough to be passed directly to park rangers. Volunteers will be provided with an RV site with electric and water services, RVs are not included.

Positions are available in the Little River District near Gatlinburg, TN, Oconaluftee District near Cherokee, NC and Cades Cove District near Townsend, TN.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3tTKbPr.