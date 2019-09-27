Greater Knoxville Heart Walk returns this weekend

Every year, more than one million Americans are impacted by heart disease and stroke.

This weekend’s Great Knoxville Heart Walk is hoping to make Knoxville healthier all while raising awareness and funding for research.

This three-mile walk benefits the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association. This year they’re hoping to raise at least $250,000 for research.

It’s coming up this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the World’s Fair Park Festival lawn.

There will also be a cool-down station and fun inflatables.

WATE is a proud sponsor of this event which will be emceed by WATE anchor Tearsa Smith.