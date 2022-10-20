KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greek Fest is coming back to Knoxville.

The 43rd annual festival will feature live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food. The event will take place the weekend of November 4-6 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

The event organizers say there are activities and entertainment for people of all ages. Dance shows in traditional and modern costumes will be performed multiple times a day. Following performances, attendees are invited to join the dance floor and learn the dances themselves. In addition, tours of the church will be given throughout the weekend.

Several booths will be serving different authentic food and drink options and delicious pastries can be found inside the hall. Savory souvlaki, lamb, pastichio, gyro, spanakopita, fresh Greek salad, sweet loukoumades and baklava sundaes will be served during the event. The pastries include baklava, koulourakia, kourambiedes amd tsoureki.

There will be free parking available. Busses will be on hand to take people to and from the parking lots. On Friday and Saturday, parking will be offered after 4 p.m. at Knox 1st Seventh Day Adventist and on Saturday and Sunday, parking will be available at West High School.

Parking will be offered at the following locations for the entire weekend:

Western Plaza – Lower Level Only

2nd Presbyterian Church

TN Valley Unitarian Church

Laurel Church of Christ

Tickets can be bought online or at the event. Day passes are $3 and $5 for weekend passes. Those 12 and under will get in free. In addition all booths except cash and card. Organizers added select booths will be accepting Venmo. Visit greekfesttn.com to learn more about the festival.