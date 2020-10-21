‘Greek-to-Go’ brings taste of Knoxville GreekFest to visitors via drive-thru

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Like most traditions in East Tennessee, Greekfest in Downtown Knoxville will look different this year. Festival organizers have worked tirelessly to try and make this year’s event happen all while keeping patrons safe.

Organizers tell us this year’s event title is “Greek-To-Go” to reflect the changing times. Instead of packing hundreds of people into a parking lot for good food and music, the festival will become a drive-thru event. “Greek-To-Go” will offer gyros, souvlaki, and pastries.

“Not only did we have to consider safety for the guest to serve the food, but we also had to think about the safety of us, preparing the food. The menu items we chose were specifically chosen because they can be prepared easily with social distancing and masks,” said Lori Liakonis with Greekfest.

Another new feature this year will be the pre-order option for pastries. The preorder period begins Oct. 23 and will span through Oct. 29. Those who order will be able to pickup their order at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 4070 Kingston Pike on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “Greek-To-Go” will be held Oct. 30 to Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information you can go to saintgeorgeknoxville.com/greek-fest.