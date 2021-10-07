GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man who shot at police officers during a chase in July is back in police custody Thursday after a brief manhunt.

Sheriff Wesley Holt stated that Joseph Hale has been caught and is in custody.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Dept., Hale left the detention center around 2:12 p.m. by disguising himself as a worker and walking out the front door. Sheriff Holt says Hale stole a worker’s uniform and grabbed a milk crate to make it look like he was working.

Just a short time later Greeneville City Police received a call that a person matching Hale’s description stole a car, Around 2:50 p.m. a caller reported to 911 that the car had crashed on Mary Lamons Road off of the Kingsport Highway.

The release states after crashing the car Hale took off running into the woods where he was tracked by K9 units. Deputies located Hale in a nearby barn where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Hale is now facing additional charges on top of the charges he was already being held on.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.

In July, authorities said Hale was involved in a vehicle pursuit in which he stopped, got out of his car, and fired three shots at a police officer from a handgun. After leading officers on a manhunt, Hale was found and taken into custody.

Hale was then transported to the Greene County Jail where he was held without bond.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.