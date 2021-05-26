Greene County church destroyed by fire

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County church was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in the 5900 block of Erwin Highway.

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: WJHL)

(Photo: Rebekkah Lombardi)

(Photo: Rebekkah Lombardi)

(Photo: Jacob Hopson)

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say they were fighting the fire from inside the church but they got out before the roof collapsed.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Multiple crews are responding to a fire that has devastated the Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in the 5900 block of Erwin Highway, in Greene County.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/4UEbkhNuV6 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) May 25, 2021

The church, which was built in 1974 and was a place of worship to more than 60 people in the Chuckey community, was more than just a church to many.

“It’s been standing so long. It was put together ’74 and I was born in ’75, and it’s gone. It’s very heartbreaking,” said Gidget Fox. “It’s part of my childhood. It’s part of the community. It’s just devastating. As soon as I saw the smoke I kind of thought was another church, but when I saw this, I was just instantly to tears.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.