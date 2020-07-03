Greene County deputies arrest 2, 1 suspect at-large for murder after body discovered in wrecked vehicle

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a suspect charged with second-degree murder after they discovered a wrecked vehicle with a body inside this week.

According to a news release, Greene County 911 received a call about a wreck on Freedom Road on June 29.

“The caller had found a wrecked vehicle alongside the road, down an embankment. Officers arrived on scene to discover the lone occupant of the vehicle deceased. The scene was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division,” the released read.

Investigators say 24-year-old Adrian Kiser is being sought by officers for an active warrant of second-degree murder. His last known address is 2085 Old Snapps Ferry Rd. Chuckey, TN 37641 and his last known location was in Johnson City.

Zachary Alan Richards and and Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips have also been charged each with facilitation on second-degree murder and are currently being held on a $250,000 bond in Greene County.

Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips Zachary Alan Richards and Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips are both being held in Greene County Detention Center.

In addition, Phillips is being held on a Violation of Probation with no bond. Richards has a hold for Washington County, Tenn. for a Violation of Probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 798-1800.