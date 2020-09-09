Greene County deputies searching for missing woman last seen Aug. 6

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department asking for your help in a search for a missing woman.
Investigators said Teresina Backus was reported missing by her husband.
According to a post on the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department, he told deputies he last had contact with her on August 6 but believes he recently saw her a couple days ago at Walmart.
If you have seen Teresina Backus, you’re asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.
