Greene County deputies searching for missing woman last seen Aug. 6

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department asking for your help in a search for a missing woman.

Investigators said Teresina Backus was reported missing by her husband.

According to a post on the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department, he told deputies he last had contact with her on August 6 but believes he recently saw her a couple days ago at Walmart.

If you have seen Teresina Backus, you’re asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.