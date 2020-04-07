Breaking News
Greene County EMA: Do not microwave handmade masks to sanitize them

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security is warning residents against microwaving their homemade masks.

According to a post from the agency, they have received several reports of Greene County residents attempting to sanitize their masks by microwaving them.

Greene County EMA warns that this can burn and set flame to several materials and also kill your microwave.

Instead of microwaving them, residents are asked to wash their handmade masks in warm water with antibacterial soap and a small amount of bleach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

