A man has now been charged following a 2017 hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in Greene County.

Christopher Wilhoit, 30, was arrested at a home in Greeneville. He’s accused of hitting a man who was riding along McCoy Road and is now charged with aggravated assault, filing false report and tampering with evidence.

We’re told Wilhoit is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

He is due in court on Wednesday, July 3.