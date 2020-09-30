Greene County mask mandate extended

News

by: Slater Teague

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County’s face mask mandate has been extended through Oct. 30.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed an executive order extending the mandate, which requires “all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County businesses, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations, and/or venues to properly wear infection control masks or other such quality facial coverings in Greene County in all areas where prolonged, close contact is likely, and social distancing is not possible…”

This comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee continued provisions that allow local governments to issue mask mandates.

Mask mandates were also extended in Sullivan and Washington counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter