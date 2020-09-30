Greene County mask mandate extended

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County’s face mask mandate has been extended through Oct. 30.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed an executive order extending the mandate, which requires “all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County businesses, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations, and/or venues to properly wear infection control masks or other such quality facial coverings in Greene County in all areas where prolonged, close contact is likely, and social distancing is not possible…”

This comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee continued provisions that allow local governments to issue mask mandates.

Mask mandates were also extended in Sullivan and Washington counties.