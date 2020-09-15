Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County has extended its mask mandate through September 30, according to an executive order from the county mayor.

According to Greene County Executive Order #3, the mandate requiring residents, visitors, employees and patrons of county businesses or venues to wear “infection control masks has been extended.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison extended the mandate until the end of the month.

The mandate had been set to expire on September 14 after its first extension.

The extension orders that residents wear face covering in areas where “prolonged, close contact is likely, and social distancing is not possible.”

You can read the full mandate below:

Mask Mandate Extension IIA by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd