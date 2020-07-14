Greene County mayor plans to issue mask mandate

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison tells News Channel 11 that he plans to issue a mandate requiring the use of face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Morrison said his plan is to enact a mask mandate for the county beginning Wednesday morning.

“After careful consideration and receiving very alarming and troubling statistics from Ballad Health system on the near tripling of hospitalization cases in our area, along with the fact that our school officials are working diligently to open schools, and as we look to keep businesses open and our economy from closing once again, it is necessary to enact a mask mandate or facial covering mandate for Greene County to assist in curbing the dramatic rise in cases across our community,” Morrison said in a message.

Greene County would become the third Northeast Tennessee county to issue a mask mandate, following similar moves by Sullivan and Washington counties.

Ballad Health sent a letter to local mayors on Monday encouraging them to enact mask mandates.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

