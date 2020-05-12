Greene County native on the front lines of COVID-19 in New York City

NEW YORK (WJHL) – Andrew Carter spent nine years in the military before becoming a traveling registered nurse.

Now, the Greene County native and ETSU graduate is in New York City fighting to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter is four weeks into his assignment at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and said he has seen more deaths during his time in the Big Apple than his time in service.

“We all see on the news that this thing is real, it’s serious, it’s deadly,” said Carter, who also spent two years at Laughlin Memorial Hospital in Greeneville as an RN, “but to be that close to it, to be seeing every day like I’m seeing it, you realize the risk involved.”

It was 9/11 that motivated him to join the military. He decided to leave everything behind and use his medical skills in New York when Carter heard how COVID-19 had ravaged the city.

“Some of those emotions and feelings came back from in 9/11,” he said, “and I thought, we’ll here’s my chance to go and help these people where I could.”

Greene County native Andrew Carter is a registered nurse currently helping fight COVID-19 in New York City.



While case numbers in the hospital he works in are going down, he said at its peak, the hospital was "overwhelmed" with people.



He now has nine more weeks left on his contract in New York. Carter said patient in-take is slowly decreasing, now a far cry from when he first started at New York-Presbyterian, as psychiatric and pregnancy unites were quickly converted to ICU.

“There were so many patients, it was completely overwhelmed in the hospital,” Carter said. “There were patients in the hall; there were patients waiting in the door to get in.”

Among the day-to-day difficulties, an unfavorable patient to nurse ratio and personal protective equipment he said, while necessary, can get in the way of doing tasks.

Carter said one of the most difficult memories he had came only after a week on the job.

“When I got to the unit, I had learned that I was taking the patients of a nurse that was supposed to be there,” he said, “but she had died that morning, from the coronavirus, so that really brought that home to me. It made it real.”

Carter emphasizes the importance to continue social distancing and follow governmental guidelines while the nation continues to deal with COVID-19.

“All it take is one person in the right place, at the right time and it will spread like wild fire,” he said.