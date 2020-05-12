Breaking News
Tennessee Pandemic: Coronavirus deaths up 14 while cases rise by 567
Live Now
Gov. Bill Lee gives press briefing on state’s coronavirus response

Greene County native on the front lines of COVID-19 in New York City

News

by: Blake Lipton

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WJHL) – Andrew Carter spent nine years in the military before becoming a traveling registered nurse.

Now, the Greene County native and ETSU graduate is in New York City fighting to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter is four weeks into his assignment at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and said he has seen more deaths during his time in the Big Apple than his time in service.

“We all see on the news that this thing is real, it’s serious, it’s deadly,” said Carter, who also spent two years at Laughlin Memorial Hospital in Greeneville as an RN, “but to be that close to it, to be seeing every day like I’m seeing it, you realize the risk involved.”

It was 9/11 that motivated him to join the military. He decided to leave everything behind and use his medical skills in New York when Carter heard how COVID-19 had ravaged the city.

“Some of those emotions and feelings came back from in 9/11,” he said, “and I thought, we’ll here’s my chance to go and help these people where I could.”

He now has nine more weeks left on his contract in New York. Carter said patient in-take is slowly decreasing, now a far cry from when he first started at New York-Presbyterian, as psychiatric and pregnancy unites were quickly converted to ICU.

“There were so many patients, it was completely overwhelmed in the hospital,” Carter said. “There were patients in the hall; there were patients waiting in the door to get in.”

Among the day-to-day difficulties, an unfavorable patient to nurse ratio and personal protective equipment he said, while necessary, can get in the way of doing tasks.

Carter said one of the most difficult memories he had came only after a week on the job.

“When I got to the unit, I had learned that I was taking the patients of a nurse that was supposed to be there,” he said, “but she had died that morning, from the coronavirus, so that really brought that home to me. It made it real.”

Carter emphasizes the importance to continue social distancing and follow governmental guidelines while the nation continues to deal with COVID-19.

“All it take is one person in the right place, at the right time and it will spread like wild fire,” he said.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter