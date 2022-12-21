GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire in a Greeneville church parking lot Tuesday night, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

A news release sent out from GPD states that on Dec. 20, 2022, at approximately 8:02 p.m., Greene County 911 received a call reporting a fire at 195 Serral Drive, Greeneville, Tenn. at Eastside Baptist Church. The Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville Police Department responded to the scene.

Once on scene, crews located a vehicle in the rear parking lot that was fully engulfed in fire. When the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by the Greeneville Fire and Police Departments. The body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy.

No further information was yet available.

