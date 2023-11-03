GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County authorities are investigating after hunters found the body of a deceased female Thursday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the hunters were on a property in the West Pines area to put up a deer stand and found the body of a deceased female.

The body was sent to East Tennessee State University’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for cause of death and identification.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the GCSD’s Criminal Investigation Division in the active investigation.

No further details were released.