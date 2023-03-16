KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury has determined the cause of death for the Greeneville 56-year-old woman found in a burned car was an accident.

On Monday, March 13, the evidence gathered in the death of Sandra Kay Peterson was presented to the Greene County Grand Jury. According to the Greeneville Police Department, the jury found the evidence supported that Peterson’s death resulted from an accident.

Peterson was found in a burned vehicle at a Greeneville church on Dec. 20, 2022. According to GPD, the fire started when the vehicle became lodged in a pile of hay, causing the hay to catch fire and destroy the car with Peterson inside.

On Dec. 8, GPD and The Greeneville Fire Department responded to the car fire at Eastside Baptist Church shortly after 8 p.m. They found a car in the back parking lot engulfed in flames and after putting out the fire, Peterson’s body was discovered.

The fire was investigated by the GPD, the Greeneville Fire Department and the T.B.I.’s Bomb and Arson Division.