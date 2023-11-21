PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) — Days after federal escapee and accused child rapist Sean Williams was spotted in western North Carolina, authorities announced the fugitive was spotted again, this time near Tampa, Florida.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Tampa office said Williams was seen Tuesday in Pinellas County, which is located across the bay from Tampa and includes the cities of Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

It is unclear where in Pinellas County or what time Williams was seen. The FBI reported on a wanted poster for Williams that he was born in Florida.

Last Friday, Williams was spotted at a shopping center in Sylva, North Carolina, which prompted an active search by authorities. Sylva is not far from Cullowhee, where he was arrested in April 2023 after being wanted on felony ammunition charges for nearly two years.

The former Johnson City businessman escaped police custody in Greeneville, Tennessee more than a month ago while being transported to a federal court hearing.

Williams has been indicted on federal child porn production charges and state child rape charges.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on-air and on WJHL.com.