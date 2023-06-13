Greene County saw the second-highest total of turkeys harvested in the state during the 2023 spring turkey season. Photo courtesy of Cameron Freshour

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s spring wild turkey season has ended, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports Greene County had the second-highest number of turkeys harvested in the state.

The TWRA stated in a release that a total of 31,802 turkeys were harvested during the season. That represents a 6% increase from 2022 but a 2% decrease from the last 5-year average.

While Region 4, the portion of Tennessee containing all of Northeast Tennessee, had the lowest total turkeys harvested in the season, Greene County was a hotbed for turkey hunting.

Greene County saw 892 turkeys harvested during the season. Only Maury County in Middle Tennessee had a higher county total of 1,040. The next closest in total in Northeast Tennessee was Hawkins County with 500 total harvested during the season.

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The 2023 spring turkey season began two weeks later than in past years, and the bag limit was lowered to two birds rather than three. Only one turkey harvested could be a juvenile, also known as jakes.

According to the TWRA, the season began with an extremely high harvest that then dropped as it wore on.

“The steep drop-off in harvest as the season continued may be attributed to the lower bag limit,” Roger Shields, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator, stated in the release. “As hunters reached their 2-bird limit, they had to stop hunting. In the past, they may have continued hunting and harvested additional birds.”

Across Tennessee, the TWRA reports 25,500 hunters bagged at least one turkey. To look at full county breakdowns for the season, visit the TWRA Hunter’s Toolbox.