CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.

Daniel Reaves, 59, was discovered in a bedroom in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greene County dispatch received a call about a structure fire on the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around 7:11 a.m. The caller said they woke up to the dog barking and running around inside the home. She searched around the home and found smoke coming from the basement.

The residents were able to escape the home but could not get into the basement to reach Reaves.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire, then soon found Reaves body in the bedroom. His remains were taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Reaves,” Greene County Sheriff’s Department said in the news release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the fire investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are investigating to find the cause of the fire.

Tusculum, Limestone, Newmansville and Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, including Greeneville City Fire Department, were at the scene during the fire.