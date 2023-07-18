GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home was considered a “total loss” after a heavy fire in Greeneville, according to the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.

The Greeneville Fire Department, South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department and Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 4400 block of Asheville Hwy.

(Courtesy of the Greeneville Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Greeneville Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Greeneville Fire Department)

Firefighters were told about the possibility of someone inside the home. However, after further search, there was no one inside the home during the fire.

Asheville Highway was temporarily closed. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m., according to the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.