GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county.

The declaration directs the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to keep water flowing to homes and businesses.

Morrison is also encouraging residents to conserve water and is asking home and business owners to check for and report any leaks. Fire departments have been asked to temporarily use natural water sources such as streams, creeks, or rivers for fire suppression except in emergency situations.

“Like other emergencies, we are asking people to look out for one another, help one another, and conserve until the emergency passes,” Morrison said in an email to News Channel 11.

Water distribution centers have been set up at the Chuckey Utility District and Emergency Management Office for those impacted by outages.

Those needing water for livestock or animals should contact the EMA office at 423-798-1729 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Morrison said outages are primarily impacting the North Greene and Chuckey utility districts. The Chuckey district receives water from Jonesborough and the Greeneville Water Commission, both of which have cut supply due to service issues of their own.

The Chuckey district has issued a boil water notice.

There are also Greene County residents who receive water from Jonesborough and are currently without service.

According to the mayor, crews are working around the clock to find and repair leaks.

Morrison is uncertain when the emergency will be lifted but hopes further water restrictions will not become necessary.

The mayor said recent cold weather and rolling blackouts contributed to water service issues.