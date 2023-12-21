GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two towns in Northeast Tennessee, Baileyton and Greeneville, have received nearly $1 million in grants to enhance their community spaces.

Baileyton will use a $308,594 grant to upgrade its community park by installing new playground equipment, paving the gravel parking lot, and making the area more accessible for disabled individuals.

Greeneville will receive a $630,000 grant to improve sidewalks and pedestrian facilities along West and East Bernard Avenues.

Tennessee’s TNECD approved $36.6M grants for 78 communities for public health and safety, infrastructure, revitalization, water, and sewer systems.

The allocation of funds is based on priorities each community sets during public meetings. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Baileyton received $308,594 to upgrade its park, and Greeneville received $630,000 to improve its sidewalks and pedestrian facilities. These grants will help improve these communities and make them more accessible.