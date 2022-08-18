GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An employee of a Greeneville Dollar General store has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement.

Greeneville Police officers responded to a call reporting embezzlement at the Dollar General located on West Main Street on around 1 p.m. pm August 11. When officers arrived, they met by the district and store manager, as well as the employee accused of embezzlement.

Tyler Brown is alleged to have stolen over $1,000 worth of merchandise and money from the store. Police say that both managers stated that Brown had admitted to stealing the items and had signed a paper with his statement admitting to the theft. The district manager told police that they had video of Brown stealing items, and that they were were working to find the total amount stolen as they were still discovering that Brown had stolen more merchandise.

The district manager was advised to gather the final amount of stolen items, and deliver video evidence to the police department to have it added to the report. Brown was not arrested as the store discovered more items were stolen according to the incident report.

As police patted down Brown to ensure that he had no weapons, they found several pills in his hand. Brown claimed that the pills were Suboxone and that he had a prescription for them with him, police said. Brown was briefly detained while police confirmed the prescription. Police also found two straws and a pill grinder on Brown, but they were not able to confirm the intended use for the items. Police kept the straws, pill grinder, and two ground Suboxone pills to be destroyed.

The district manager provided police with copies of time stamps and items taken from the store, as well as a written statement from Brown police said.

On August 15, an officer wrote a continuation/supplement for the alleged embezzlement. A warrant was then written for Brown with the charge of theft over $1000. Police spoke with Brown on August 16, and he turned himself in on August 17. He later bonded out of jail.