KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Brianna Weems was last seen at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, June 5. She was leaving her home on Cherrydale Drive in Greeneville according to GPD. Police added that she was riding a greenish-blue bicycle and possibly wearing black leggings.

If anyone sees Weems or knows of her location, call the Greeneville Police Department at (423)639-7111 ext. #1.

