GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant according to a release from the Greeneville Police Department.

GPD says that officers were attempting to serve the arrest warrant for Rape of a Child on Tuesday at the suspect’s house. Police say that when they entered the house and confronted the suspect with the arrest warrant, the suspect shot and killed himself. His body was taken to the William L. Jenkin’s Forensic Center in Johnson City for an Autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

GPD says that the suspect is not being named at this time as they are attempting to notify his next of kin. No one else was injured in the incident according to GPD’s release.