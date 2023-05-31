GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers responded to an unusual call Tuesday night when they were told a woman was chasing a man down the road with an axe according to an incident report.

The report said the call came in just after 9 p.m. and an officer responded to Bohannon Avenue. The officer found Kyla Shelton “wielding an axe” in the middle of the street and ordered Shelton to drop it, which she did.

Shelton told officers she was chasing a man with an axe because he was “beating on” a woman at a North Hill Street address, the report claimed.

Greeneville officers and Greene County deputies searched the area but did not find the man. They also visited the North Hill Street home and found no one there according to the report.

According to police, Shelton was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and taken to Greene County Detention Center. She may face more charges if a victim is found, the incident report said.